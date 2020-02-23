Rollover Crash

Police Pursuit Ends in Fatal Rollover Crash

One person was killed and another was injured in a rollover crash that occurred during a police pursuit on the Riverside (91) Freeway early Sunday.

Officers attempted to pull over a black 1997 Honda Civic as it was entering the westbound 91 at La Sierra Avenue at 3:31 a.m., according to Riverside City Police Sgt. Erich Feimer.

The driver of the Civic fled onto the freeway and attempted to exit at Magnolia Avenue, but while making a turn on the off-ramp the car left the roadway, causing it to roll several times, Feimer said.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Riverside, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered major injuries. She was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where she died.

A 31-year-old man from Riverside was a passenger in the vehicle and was also taken to Riverside Community Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Riverside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating the crash.

