One Dead After Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash, Police Shooting in La Habra

Police initially tried to pull the man over for a possible connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino.

By Helen Jeong and Lauren Coronado

A pursuit driver possibly wanted in connection with an armed robbery is dead following a fiery two-car crash and police shooting in La Habra.

Morning commuters in Orange County are being urged to avoid the area of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway.

Authorities say they were in a pursuit with one of the involved cars prior to the collision. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department tried to pull over the vehicle on Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue as its plates were connected to a suspected armed robbery in San Bernardino.

But the driver refused to comply with the officers’ orders and ran off. A few minutes later, the man, who authorities believed to be wanted in San Bernardino County, crashed his car into another vehicle in La Habra.

A witness said he first saw the man trying to flee the scene on foot then heard gunshots.

“I heard there was a crash outside. I went to go look and see what's going on outside,” described Tylor Zealger who was working at a gas station in the area. “All I can remember is hearing gun shots, and i immediately ducked to the ground.”

The driver who drove the car involved in the pursuit died at the scene, according to police. Another person, who was hurt in the collision, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

