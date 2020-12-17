Police Search for Missing 16-Year-Old From Redondo Beach

Police Thursday issued a critical missing person alert for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Redondo Beach home Saturday.

Ariel Quiroz, who Redondo Beach police said has a history of mental health-related issues, was last seen about 9:50 Saturday night at her house in the 2700 block of Vanderbilt Lane, near Inglewood Avenue.

She was described by police as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and long, straight brown hair. She was wearing Nike slides, a light blue spaghetti strap shirt and plaid pink-and-black pajama shorts when she went missing, police said.



Quiroz's family is "very concerned about her safety,'' police said.

The teen could be in the area of Carson or Wilmington, according to police.

Anyone with information about Quiroz's whereabouts can call the police department at 310-379-2477. To report a tip anonymously, call 800-222-8477.