Police Searching for 4 Thieves in 2 Home Burglaries in San Marino

In the second burglary, the robber confronted a resident who was sleeping at the time of the break-in.

Police were searching Friday for three or four thieves in two San Marino home burglaries.

The first burglary occurred about 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Monterey Place, said San Marino police Sgt. C. Torres.

Police recovered surveillance video from the location which apparently ties into the second burglary in the 1200 block of Adair Street, which was reported at 1:09 a.m. Friday, Torres said.

In that second burglary, the robber confronted a resident who was sleeping at the time of the break-in.

During the confrontation, one of the thieves hit the victim several times before fleeing the scene, he said.

There is no word yet on what was stolen at either burglary.

One man was described as 5 feet 11 to 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, he said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants, dark-colored gloves and light-colored Nike shoes, Torres said. The others who were reportedly caught on surveillance video were possibly using a four-door, dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on these burglaries was asked to call San Marino detectives at 626-300-0726. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

