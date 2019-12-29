Police Searching for Glendale Robbery, Pursuit Suspects

Police are searching for four men suspected in a robbery at the Galleria Mall which led to police chase on Saturday night, police said.
At least four men were involved in a robbery at the Macy's in the Galleria Mall Saturday night, according to authorities. The men allegedly smashed through display cases, taking the items inside. After leaving the mall a pursuit began on the 5 Freeway.
The pursuit continued until the Tucker Park area in Compton where the men ran into a housing project in Compton, according to police.
As of Sunday morning, Glendale Police said there have been no arrests and that no police officers were injured during the pursuit.