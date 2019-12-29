Pursuit

Police Searching for Glendale Robbery, Pursuit Suspects

The pursuit started in Glendale and ended in Compton late Saturday night.

By Sydney Kalich and Briana Trujillo

Police are searching for four men suspected in a robbery at the Galleria Mall which led to police chase on Saturday night, police said.

At least four men were involved in a robbery at the Macy's in the Galleria Mall Saturday night, according to authorities. The men allegedly smashed through display cases, taking the items inside. After leaving the mall a pursuit began on the 5 Freeway.

The pursuit continued until the Tucker Park area in Compton where the men ran into a housing project in Compton, according to police.

As of Sunday morning, Glendale Police said there have been no arrests and that no police officers were injured during the pursuit.

