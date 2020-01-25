Police Searching for Man After Teen Found Shot to Death in Hospital Parking Lot

An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot in a rear parking lot of West Hills Hospital Medical Center, apparently after being brought there by another man who left the scene and was being sought Saturday, police said.

Officers were sent to 7300 Medical Center Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was identified by the LAPD as Joseph Waary.

Police believe Waary was wounded at another location and brought to the hospital by a man who was seen near the emergency room entrance. The man, believed to be a 19-year-old Hispanic man wearing an orange hoodie, may have left in a blue 4-door BMW 3-series car with black wheels, the LAPD said. The suspect was believed to be 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. Tipsters can also call the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.