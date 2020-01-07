Police Warn of Home Hazards After 4-Year-Old Dies in Accidental Hanging

A 4-year-old boy died of his injuries after an accidental hanging in his home, Oxnard police said Tuesday.

Oxnard officers went to a home in the 3400 block of Old Road at about 2 p.m. Sunday after a report of an injured boy.

The 4-year-old was rushed to to St. John’s Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Police along with the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined it was due to an accidental hanging.

"We at the Oxnard Police Department are saddened that the parents and siblings of this child are mourning the loss of their loved one," assistant Chief Jason Benites said.

The department then pleaded with the public that parents of young children take precautions to prevent tragedies such as this.

"The Oxnard Police Department encourages those that have young children in their homes to get down to their child’s height level, and go through every room to see what their child can get into," the department said.

The department also warned of household items that may seem benign, but are dangerous, like "unsecured cleaning supplies, cords from blinds or curtains, unsecured furniture that children can climb, beds or other furniture placed next to windows, and uncovered electrical outlets."

The National Safety Council provides tips on childproofing homes here.