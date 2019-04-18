Attorney General William Barr addressed the media prior to his department's release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report to Congress.

The 2020 presidential hopefuls lambasted Attorney General William Barr’s news conference Thursday before the release of the redacted Robert Mueller report, saying Barr behaved like a spokesperson for the president instead of the top law enforcement officer he is.

“It's a disgrace to see an Attorney General acting as if he's the personal attorney and publicist for the President of the United States,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted Thursday morning.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a statement that the news conference was “an embarrassing display of propaganda on behalf of President Trump.” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D.-Calif., criticized Barr’s “spin.”

“Yet again Attorney General Barr has tried to spin the Mueller report before providing the actual report or the evidence underlying it,” Booker tweeted. “This is undermining the independence of this entire process.”

Swalwell later called for Barr's resignation in a tweet, saying the attorney general acted as President Donald Trump's "defense attorney."

On MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," South Bend, Indiana, Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg called the news conference “really disturbing.”

“If I were advising a president at a moment like this, I would advise being as transparent as you can,” he said. “And instead it sounds like what they want to do is describe this thing and then hand it over.”

The report’s redactions were a cause of concern among 2020 candidates, who said the redacted version of the report was not enough for Congress to “conduct meaningful oversight” over the investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Gillibrand called for special counsel Mueller to testify in front of Congress, as did Republican 2020 candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

“It is essential that Special Counsel Bob Mueller come before Congress and address the validity of his report that has been redacted and released. Is this the report he issued?” Weld tweeted in a statement.

Noticeably reticent on the report were Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the early 2020 Democratic frontrunner, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to announce his candidacy but is widely suspected to be running. Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke was also tight-lipped when a reporter asked him about it.

“I don't have enough information to share,” O’Rourke said. “But I'm glad that it's being released.”