The third Democratic presidential debate will give candidates more time to answer questions, event host ABC announced Wednesday.
The debate, which will be held at Houston's Texas Southern University on Sept. 12, will give candidates one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals, the network said.
That's up from the one-minute responses and 30-second rebuttal times in the first two debates, which were hosted by NBC and CNN respectively, NBC News reports.
To qualify for the debate, candidates need to have at least four polls showing them at 2% support or greater and at least 130,00 unique donors.