In this photo taken Feb. 22, 2016, Ellie Hermann stands near the street as cars drive by with a protesting sign near the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Members of POWER (People Organizing for Women's Empowerment and Rights) House stood on the steps of the Alabama State House on Thursday morning to protest HB314, a bill that amounts to a near total ban on abortions. As lawmakers showed up to vote, the women held up signs that read, “Abortion Is A Human Right,” NBC News reports.

Under the Alabama legislation, doctors could face up to 99 years in prison for performing an abortion procedure. In the version passed by the state House, the only exception would be regarding the mother's health. A Senate committee added an exception for rape, but the Senate suddenly tabled the exemptions for rape and incest Thursday.

“If you get rid of abortions, essentially, it's not going to go away, it's just going to get more dangerous,” said Bianca Cameron-Schwiesow, a clinic escort for POWER House.

The volunteers at POWER House say there is already only a single clinic between Tampa, Florida, and Jackson, Mississippi.“In the late 90s, we had over 20 clinics in the state. And now, in 2019, we have three for the whole state,” said Mia Raven, founder and director of POWER House.

