Alabama Home of Roy Moore Accuser Burns; Arson Suspected

In this December 12, 2017 file photo, Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore speaks about the race against his Democratic opponent Doug Jones is too close an the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama.

One of the women who accused failed Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual contact said Friday that her Alabama home burned to the ground and that investigators suspect arson, NBC News reported.

The home belonged to Tina Johnson, who in an interview with NBC's Megyn Kelly said she was in her 20s and was signing custody of her son over to her mother when Moore touched her in 1991 in his law offices.

Officials said they don't believe the fire is connected to Moore and the sexual abuse allegations.

Johnson confirmed to NBC News reports that her home in Gadsden caught fire on Tuesday while she and her husband were at work.

