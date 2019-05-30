Barr Says Mueller 'Could Have' Reached Decision on Whether Trump Broke the Law - NBC Southern California
Barr Says Mueller 'Could Have' Reached Decision on Whether Trump Broke the Law

Mueller made his first public comments on the Russia prob on Wednesday

Published 2 hours ago

    Andrew Harnik/AP (File)
    FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Attorney General William Barr appears at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Attorney General William Barr says he disagreed with former special counsel Robert Mueller's decision not to determine whether President Donald Trump broke the law by obstructing his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    "I personally felt he could’ve reached a decision," Barr told CBS News in an interview that aired Thursday.

    In his first public comments on his two-year investigation into Trump and Russia, Mueller said Wednesday he didn't weigh whether the president should be indicted because he knew he could not be. 

