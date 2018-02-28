Billy Graham’s Body to Lie in Capitol Rotunda for Two Days

Known as “The Pastor to Presidents,” Rev. Billy Graham’s body will lie in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and Thursday before being buried Friday on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. Graham is only the fourth private citizen to lie in the rotunda. (Published 5 hours ago)

Known as “The Pastor to Presidents,” Rev. Billy Graham’s body will lie in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and Thursday... See More