'A Kind of War': Buttigieg Describes Struggle With Sexual Orientation in Emotional Speech - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

'A Kind of War': Buttigieg Describes Struggle With Sexual Orientation in Emotional Speech

He added later: “Thank God there was no pill. Thank God there was no knife”

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'A Kind of War': Buttigieg Describes Struggle With Sexual Orientation in Emotional Speech
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images
    In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential hopeful and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the National Action Network's annual convention in New York City.

    Pete Buttigieg may not become president or win the Democratic primary, but he's already broken a barrier by delving publicly and intimately into his struggle with his own sexuality in a way no other serious presidential candidate has, NBC News reports.

    In a speech before an audience of LGBT rights supporters on Sunday, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, did not describe being gay as something he always believed was acceptable. Instead, he described wrestling with his sexual orientation as “a kind of war” — one he said he was only able to win when he came home from serving in Afghanistan. 

    “If you could have offered me a pill that could make me straight, I would have swallowed it before you could give me a swig of water,” Buttigieg said at the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s annual brunch. “It’s a hard thing to think about now. If you had shown me exactly what it was that made me gay, I would have cut it out with a knife.”

    He added later: “Thank God there was no pill. Thank God there was no knife.”

    Trump, McConnell Split on Closing US-Mexico Border

    [NATL] Trump, McConnell Split on Closing US-Mexico Border

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is clashing with President Donald Trump over his repeated threats to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico, warning that it could have catastrophic economic impact on the country. Delivery trucks carrying $1.7 billion worth of goods a day currently suffer a 12-hour backup at legal ports of entry after border agents were sent off to deal with immigration.

    (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices