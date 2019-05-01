Ex-CIA Officer Expected to Plead Guilty to Spying for China - NBC Southern California
Ex-CIA Officer Expected to Plead Guilty to Spying for China

Jerry Lee was accused of preparing documents in response to Chinese requests, making several unexplained cash deposits and repeatedly lying to the FBI

    Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
    This picture taken on October 13, 2017, shows a man (R, wearing blue tie) identified by local Hong Kong media as former CIA agent Jerry Chun Shing Lee standing in front of a member of security at the unveiling of Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' painting at the Christie's showroom in Hong Kong.

    Jerry Chun Shing Lee, a former CIA officer charged with conspiring to give Chinese spies highly classified information about the CIA's covert operations in China, is expected to plead guilty Wednesday, NBC News reported, citing court filings.

    Lee, a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen who worked for the CIA for 13 years, was arrested in New York in January 2018 after arriving on a flight from his home in Hong Kong. He was initially charged with illegally possessing classified information — two handwritten notebooks containing names and phone numbers of covert CIA employees and informants.

    Lee was indicted by a federal grand jury on an additional count of espionage last May. Prosecutors said two Chinese intelligence officers offered to pay Lee for information in 2010 and that he continued to receive instructions from them until at least the following year.

      

