Visitors look out at Yosemite National Park from Glacier Point on July 21, 2014 in Yosemite National Park, California.

The partial government shutdown has forced closures and reductions in staffing and services at some of the iconic national parks in California.

From the rugged Santa Monica Mountains to the dramatic landscape of Yosemite National Park and the towering trees of Redwood National Park, visitors are likely to notice the changes. The parks have been left without most of the rangers and staff members who help maintain and protect the state's natural wonders.

"We're afraid that we're going to start seeing significant damage to the natural resources in parks and potentially to historic and other cultural artifacts," John Garder, senior budget director of the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association, told The Associated Press. "We're concerned there'll be impacts to visitors' safety.

"It's really a nightmare scenario."

Minimally supervised campgrounds, reduced visitor services and the elimination of maintenance services at restrooms are some of the ways the shutdown has taken a toll. Below, a look at how the parks have been affected by the shutdown as it continues for nearly two weeks.

Note: Information below is updated as of Thursday Jan. 3, 2019.

Cabrillo National Monument

Access is closed to all visitors, including pedestrians and cyclists. Click here for updates.

Channel Islands National Park

The park islands, with the exception of San Miguel Island, are open to visitors. Park concessions are operating. Mainland and island visitor contact stations are closed. Restrooms are open, but they won't be maintained during the shutdown. Click here for updates.

Death Valley National Park

Some roads are closed due to flooding, damage or construction. Salt Creek Road and Natural Bridge Road are closed during the shutdown for resource protection. All ranger programs are cancelled. Privately-operated resort remain open. The NPS will not pick up trash during the shutdown. Click here for updates.

Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Ocean Beach, Crissy Field, Lands End, the Marin Headlands, Alcatraz Island and Muir Woods area open. Fort Point is closed. Visitor services will not operate, and parking lots and restrooms may be closed.

Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park is open, but no visitor service will be provided. All campgrounds were closed Jan. 2. Lost Horse Mine Road, Keys View Road, and Rattlesnake Canyon are closed. Click here for updates.

Lassen Volcanic National Park

The Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center is closed. Park entrances are open, but NPS-provided services will be unavailable.

Pinnacles National Park

The west entrance is open. The east entrance is open to campers only. No visitor services will be provided. Click here for updates.

Redwood National Park

There will be no visitor services, and the NPS warned that dangerous conditions might exist in the park. Restrooms and parking lots may be closed.No permits will be issued for Tall Trees Access Road. Click here for updates.

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation

Open trails include Paramount Ranch, Rancho Sierra Vista/Satwiwa and Cheeseboro/Palo Comado canyons. The visitor center is closed, and other sites are closed due to damage from the Woolsey Fire. Click here for updates.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park

Sequoia and Kings Canyon closed Jan. 2. There are NPS services. Call 559-565-3341 for closure updates and road conditions.

Yosemite National Park

The park is open and concessions are operating. Orientation and information programs provided by the NPS will not be available. Visitor centers and the Yosemite Museum are closed. Restrooms at or near concession areas remain open, but others are closed. The NPS will not pick up trash during the shutdown. Click here for updates.