Chinese Woman Arrested at Mar-a-Lago Indicted on 2 Counts

Yujing Zhang, the Chinese citizen arrested at Mar-a-Lago in March while President Donald Trump was at his nearby golf club, was indicted Friday.

The short, two-page indictment gave no new information about how Zhang allegedly got into Trump's resort in Florida two weeks ago, NBC News reported. She was charged with two counts: unlawful entry of restricted buildings and grounds and false statements to law enforcement.

The FBI began investigating Zhang as a possible spy after her arrest. Federal authorities told a judge on Monday that she lied repeatedly to Secret Service agents while carrying computer malware unlike anything a government analyst had ever seen.