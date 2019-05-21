DHS Backup Border Plan Would Take Millions From TSA, Other Agencies - NBC Southern California
DHS Backup Border Plan Would Take Millions From TSA, Other Agencies

A spokesman for DHS said the department is “considering all options” to address the influx of migrants on the Southwest border

Published 4 hours ago

    The Department of Homeland Security is requesting $232 million from the Transportation Security Administration to fund border operations in the event that Congress does not agree to fund $1.1 billion of its funding request, according to documents of a contingency plan obtained by NBC News.

    Other components of DHS, which includes the Federal Emergency Management Administration, have also been asked to provide a portion of their overall budget to contribute to the $1.1 billion goal, according to the documents.

    Internal emails and a PowerPoint presentation at the Transportation Security Administration last week outlined a plan on how the agency would fund a “tax” its parent agency may levy upon it. 

    A spokesman for DHS said the department is “considering all options” to address the influx of migrants on the Southwest border.

