Daniels' Lawyer: Cohen Got $500K From Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg - NBC Southern California
Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Mary Altaffer/AP
    Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

    Stormy Daniels' attorney claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen received $500,000 from a company controlled by a Russian oligarch, deposited into an account for a company also used to pay off the adult film actress.

    Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, also detailed other transactions he said were suspicious, including deposits from drug giant Novartis, the state-run Korea Aerospace Industries and AT&T, NBC News reported.

    Avenatti provided no documentation to support his allegations, contained in a document posted to Twitter. NBC News has not been able to corroborate the accusations, which if true could add a new dimension to the federal investigation into Cohen.

