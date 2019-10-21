Democrats Kill GOP Effort to Censure Rep. Schiff Over Impeachment Inquiry - NBC Southern California
Democrats Kill GOP Effort to Censure Rep. Schiff Over Impeachment Inquiry

Schiff, of California, is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to members of the media outside a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

    Republicans failed to force a vote on the House floor on Monday evening on a resolution that would have censured House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his handling of the impeachment inquiry. 

    Democrats, who control the chamber, killed the GOP effort after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., offered a motion to table the measure. The motion was adopted in a 218-185 vote, NBC News reported.

    Schiff tweeted minutes after the vote, "It will be said of House Republicans, When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history, They consoled themselves by attacking those who did."

