Dick’s Sporting Goods to Discontinue Sales of Assault-Style Rifles - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

    Dick’s Sporting Goods to Discontinue Sales of Assault-Style Rifles

    Saying that “thoughts and prayers are not enough” following the Parkland shooting, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced the company will discontinue sales of all assault-style rifles and will raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21. The company will also end sales of high-capacity magazines. (Published Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018) Saying that “thoughts and prayers are not enough” following the Parkland shooting, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced the company will... See More
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices