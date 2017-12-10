Harvey Weinstein’s ouster from the Weinstein Company in light of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him is causing thousands of other women to speak up and speak out against powerful abusers in the workplace. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017)

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct have the right to speak up and be heard, NBC News reported.

Haley appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation and broke from the administration's line on the 16 sexual misconduct allegations against the president, with the White House saying that the women were lying and voters rejected their accusations when they elected Trump.

"I know that he was elected," Haley said, "but, you know, women should always feel comfortable coming forward. And we should all be willing to listen to them."

"They should be heard, and they should be dealt with," Haley said. "And I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up."

