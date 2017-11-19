Trump 'Doesn't Know Who to Believe' About Moore: Mulvaney

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump has responded to sexual misconduct allegations against both Alabama Senatorial Candidate Roy Moore and Minnesota Senator Al Franken.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, defended President Donald Trump for his silence on the sexual allegations against Roy Moore, saying Trump "doesn't know who to believe."

"He has said that he thinks that the voters of Alabama should decide," Mulvaney told Andrea Mitchell on NBC's "Meet The Press" Sunday. "I think that's the most commonsense way to look at it."

"He doesn't know who to believe. I think a lot of folks don't," Mulvaney said of the president, adding that he personally believes the allegations "are credible."

Nine women have come forward with accusations against Moore, the Republican nominee and former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, including one woman who said she was 14 when Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when he was 32. Moore has denied the allegations.



Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Roy Moore Holds News Conference After Two New Accusers Emerge