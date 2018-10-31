Trump Slams Ryan for Opposing End to Birthright Citizenship

If President Donald Trump tries to end birthright citizenship, a legal battle is likely to take place.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed House Speaker Paul Ryan for opposing his plan to sign an executive order that would end birthright citizenship, ripping the Wisconsin Republican as someone who knows "nothing about" the issue, NBC News reported.

"Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!" Trump tweeted six days before the midterm elections Tuesday. "Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!"

Trump's lashing out came just one day after Ryan had rejected comments made by Trump about wanting to sign an executive order that would end birthright citizenship for the children of many immigrants to the U.S. Ryan said that "the 14th Amendment's pretty clear" and ending birthright citizenship "would involve a very very lengthy Constitutional process."

A spokesperson for Ryan, who is not seeking reelection, did not immediately respond to questions from NBC News about Trump's latest remarks about him.