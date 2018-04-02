EPA to Overturn Obama-Era Auto Emissions Standards - NBC Southern California
EPA to Overturn Obama-Era Auto Emissions Standards

EPA head Scott Pruitt did not offer details about the scope of the revision

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    AP
    In this June 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

    The Environmental Protection Agency will overturn the Obama administration's tough new requirements to boost fuel efficiency and cut greenhouse gases from passenger cars, CNBC reported.

    The Trump administration was widely expected to announce that it would scale back the standards for model year 2022-2025 cars and trucks finalized under President Barack Obama. On Monday, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said the agency will revise the rules.

    Pruitt did not offer details about the scope of the revision.

    The so-called corporate average fuel economy, or CAFE, standards are currently set to jump to about 50 miles per gallon by 2025, presenting an engineering challenge to the U.S. automotive industry.

