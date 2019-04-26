FBI Director Christopher Wray addresses the Council on Foreign Relations on April 26, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Wray spoke on "the FBI's role in protecting the United States from today's global threats."

Russia’s efforts to influence American public opinion are not confined only to periods around elections but are a “365-days-a-year threat,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday.

The FBI chief said Russia’s campaign consists of constant use of social media, with "fake news, propaganda, false personas, et cetera, to spin us up, pit us against each other, sow divisiveness and discord, and undermine Americans' faith in democracy,” NBC News reported.

In an appearance before the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, Wray said social media companies "have made enormous strides" in identifying and shutting down Russia's social media efforts.