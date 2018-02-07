FBI Texts: Obama 'Wants to Know Everything We’re Doing'

Texts between an FBI lawyer and a federal agent once a member of special counsel Robert Mueller's team show that then-President Barack Obama was keeping tabs on the agency's investigation into the Hillary Clinton email scandal, according to a new report released Wednesday by a prominent Republican, NBC News reported.

The report, by the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., includes 384 pages of texts between Peter Strzok, one of the top FBI agents who was assigned to the Mueller investigation, and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer.

Johnson suggests that one specific set of texts between Strzok and Page revealed Obama wanted to be kept abreast of the probe into Clinton's emails.

In a Sept. 2, 2016, text exchange, Page writes that "potus wants to know everything we’re doing." Potus is an acronym for president of the United States.



