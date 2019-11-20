Live Blog: The 5th Democratic Presidential Debate

Ten candidates with take the stage Wednesday night for the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate, co-hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will take center stage, flanked by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The other six who qualified are: Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Moderating the debate will be Rachel Maddow (host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show"), Andrea Mitchell (host of MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" and NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent), Kristen Welker (White House correspondent for NBC News) and Ashley Parker (White House reporter for The Washington Post).

The debate will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on MSNBC and Radio One. A live stream will be available on this page starting at 9 p.m. ET. Follow our live blog below for updates. The blog will refresh every two minutes.