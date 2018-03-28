Hear some of the most emotional moments from student speeches at the Washington, D.C., March for Our Lives rally on March 24. (Published Saturday, March 24, 2018)

Following the March for Our Lives gun reform rally in Washington last weekend, the Florida school shooting survivors are returning home to lives that have changed dramatically. Some seniors are delaying college so they can focus on activism full-time while many are trying to hold onto the moments that are supposed to be happiest: senior year, prom and graduation.

Julia Cordover, senior-class president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is planning a prom, NBC News reported. The 18-year-old started planning last fall and continues finishing the details so she and her friends can "enjoy life" and "cherish every moment.

Between the constant travel for interviews and planning for marches and rallies, 17-year-old David Hogg said it hasn't been easy for him to balance national activism with the ordinary demands of high school life. He is postponing college to focus on activism.

Visual arts teacher Lauren Rosa said some of her students feel unsafe and have trouble focusing. So she sometimes asks them to set a 10-minute timer on their phones, encouraging them to think about getting through the day 10 minutes at a time, chunk by chunk. Rosa said she is no longer just a teacher but also a counselor.

Emma Gonzalez Captivates in Moment of Silence