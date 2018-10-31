Some members of Congress say the U.S. must act against Saudi Arabia if the country's leaders are responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but they differ on exactly what that action would entail. (Published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018)

A group of Republican senators led by Florida's Marco Rubio is pressing the Trump administration to put an end to civilian nuclear talks with Saudi Arabia in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, NBC News reported.

Five senators say they had concerns about nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia even before Khashoggi's killing in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, according to a letter obtained by NBC News. But his death has fueled further doubts about the kingdom's leadership.

"The ongoing revelations about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as well as certain Saudi actions related to Yemen and Lebanon, have raised further serious concerns about the transparency, accountability, and judgment of current decision makers in Saudi Arabia," the senators wrote.

They threatened to use obscure provision in the Atomic Energy Act to block any U.S.-Saudi nuclear agreements if Trump does not heed their call. The White House's National Security Council did not have an immediate response.