Alex Kack has since asked his new fan base to support sanctuary cities.

An angry protest about a proposed "sanctuary city" measure led to a lot of laughs for one man at a city council meeting in Tucson, Arizona, NBC News reported.

When a protester wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and a pink "Best" tank top at the Tuesday meeting started yelling "respect our laws" while holding up a sign saying "Respect our laws or we will deport you," a man wearing a green polo shirt in the row in front of her started laughing uncontrollably.

He continued laughing hysterically as the woman and another protester were escorted out of the meeting — and his amusement quickly went viral. A video of the incident taken by KVOA reporter Nick VinZant had been retweeted almost 8,000 times and racked up over 39,000 likes by Wednesday afternoon.

#GreenShirtGuy was later identified as an activist and comedian named Alex Kack.

Kack told the website Mashable he was laughing at "just how absurd it really all was."