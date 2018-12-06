Larry Wallace resigned as a senior adviser to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Wednesday after a report of a $400,000 sexual harassment settlement over an incident alleged to have taken place while he worked for Harris in California in 2016.

A spokeswoman for Harris told NBC News it was unaware of the settlement, reported by The Sacramento Bee, and said the office takes "accusations of harassment extremely seriously."

Harris was California's attorney general at the time of the alleged incident, and Wallace was the state Department of Justice's director of law enforcement. The settlement came after Harris was sworn in as senator and Harris was hired as a Sacramento-based senior advisor.

Harris, a potential candidate for president in 2020, was among the women who called for Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., to resign after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Rep. Jackie Speier Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted as Congressional Aide