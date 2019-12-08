House Judiciary Chair Nadler Says Impeachment Articles Will 'Presumably' Be Introduced This Week - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

House Judiciary Chair Nadler Says Impeachment Articles Will 'Presumably' Be Introduced This Week

Nadler's comments come as the House inquiry shifts into a new gear after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly directed committee chairmen last week to move forward

Published 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    House Judiciary Chair Nadler Says Impeachment Articles Will 'Presumably' Be Introduced This Week
    SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
    House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 4, 2019.

    House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday that his panel will "presumably" present articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump this week, NBC News reports.

    "We’ll bring articles of impeachment presumably before the committee at some point later in the week,” Nadler, D-N.Y., said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

    On Monday, the committee will hear from both Democrats and Republicans on the Intelligence Committee about the findings from their investigation into allegations that the president led a campaign to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the top Democrats running for president in 2020.

    Nadler said that congressional leaders haven't finalized many of the key details of what may be included in any impeachment articles, saying that there are still significant "consultations" to come between committee members, House Democrats and Democratic leaders before they are finalized.

    'Two-Faced': Trump Hits Back at Trudeau After NATO Hot Mic Moment

    [NATL] 'Two-Faced': Trump Hits Back at Trudeau After NATO Hot Mic Moment
    President Donald Trump hit back at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "two-faced" after Trudeau was overheard gossiping about Trump with a gaggle of other world leaders and a British royal princess.
     
    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices