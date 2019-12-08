House Judiciary Chair Nadler Says Impeachment Articles Will 'Presumably' Be Introduced This Week

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 4, 2019.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday that his panel will "presumably" present articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump this week, NBC News reports.

"We’ll bring articles of impeachment presumably before the committee at some point later in the week,” Nadler, D-N.Y., said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

On Monday, the committee will hear from both Democrats and Republicans on the Intelligence Committee about the findings from their investigation into allegations that the president led a campaign to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the top Democrats running for president in 2020.

Nadler said that congressional leaders haven't finalized many of the key details of what may be included in any impeachment articles, saying that there are still significant "consultations" to come between committee members, House Democrats and Democratic leaders before they are finalized.

