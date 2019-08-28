The House Judiciary Committee announced on Wednesday plans to investigate President Donald Trump’s proposal to hold the 2020 G-7 meeting at his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort, NBC News reported..

“The President’s personal financial interests are clearly shaping decisions about official U.S. government activities, and this is precisely the type of risk that the Constitution’s Emoluments Clauses were intended to prevent,” House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Chair Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The House hearing on the G-7 summit location, scheduled for sometime in September, will be part of a larger probe into allegations of obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by Trump.