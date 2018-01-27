‘I Want My Voice Heard’: Women Plot Runs for Office in Record Numbers - NBC Southern California
‘I Want My Voice Heard’: Women Plot Runs for Office in Record Numbers

Published at 3:32 PM PST on Jan 27, 2018

    A new flood of women — many of them Democrats — are raising their hands to run for office in 2018, signaling a potential reprise of a “Year of the Woman” that could make 1992’s election of two dozen new women to the U.S. House pale in comparison.

    They’re on track to break almost every record on the books. As of last week, 325 women were non-incumbent candidates for the United States House, along with 72 female members seeking reelection, according to data compiled by Walsh’s organization.

    Thirty-eight women not currently serving in the United States Senate are aiming for the upper chamber, along with 12 incumbents running again. And 75 women have set their sights on the nation’s governorships — plus four female incumbents fighting to keep their seats.

    In 1992, commentators declared the midterm elections “The Year of the Woman” when a record two dozen women won election to the House for the first time and the three women newly elected to the Senate tripled the number of female lawmakers in the upper chamber.

