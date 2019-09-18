Report Finds Gun Violence Costs US $229 Billion Per Year

In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, flowers lay near wooden crosses during a vigil outside a Walmart retail store following a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas where 22 were killed and another 24 injured.

Gun violence hits America's youth and rural states the hardest and has reached the highest levels in decades, a report released Wednesday by Democrats on Congress' Joint Economic Committee has found, NBC News reports.

U.S. teens and young adults, ages 15-24, are 50 times more likely to die by gun violence than they are in other economically advanced countries, according to the 50-state breakdown.

In 2017 — the year of a mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 and injured hundreds — nearly 40,000 people died from gun-related injuries, including 2,500 school children, the report said, noting that six in 10 gun deaths in the U.S. are suicides.

That year marked the first time firearms killed more people than motor vehicle accidents, the report said.

Rural states, meanwhile, have the highest rates of gun deaths and bear the largest costs as a share of their economies. Nationally, the cost of gun violence in the U.S. runs $229 billion a year, or 1.4% of the gross domestic product, the report said.