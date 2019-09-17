Justice Department Sues Edward Snowden Over New Book

Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is in Moscow, is seen on a giant screen during a live video conference for an interview as part of Amnesty International's annual Write for Rights campaign at the Gaite Lyrique in Paris, France, Dec. 10, 2014.

The Department of Justice has sued Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who leaked secret documents, over the publication of his new memoir, arguing the book violates the non-disclosure agreements they say he signed with the CIA and NSA, NBC News reported.

"The lawsuit alleges that Snowden published his book without submitting it to the agencies for pre-publication review, in violation of his express obligations under the agreements he signed," the Justice Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The Justice Department said it is not seeking the stop of the release of the book, titled "Permanent Record" and published by Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers. Instead, the department said it would seek to recover any proceeds Snowden earns from the book, which was published Tuesday.

The suit also names Macmillan, solely to ensure that no revenue from the book is transferred to Snowden or at his direction while he lives in exile in Russia, out of the grasp of the U.S. He currently faces separate U.S. charges that could land him behind bars.