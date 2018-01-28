President Trump Hits Out at Jay-Z on Twitter - NBC Southern California
President Trump Hits Out at Jay-Z on Twitter

The president's tweet appears to be in response to a CNN interview in which the rapper said Trump's vulgar comments about African countries and Haiti were "disappointing" and "hurtful."

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Associated Press

    President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that "because of my policies," unemployment among black Americans is at the "LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!"

    The president's tweet Sunday appears to be in response to a CNN interview in which the rapper said the president's vulgar comments about African countries and Haiti were "disappointing" and "hurtful."

    Jay-Z said on the debut episode of "The Van Jones Show" on Saturday that lower unemployment among blacks doesn't make up for the president's attitude. Jay-Z says, "It's not about money at the end of the day," and it "doesn't equate to happiness."

    The black unemployment rate of 6.8 percent is the lowest on record and has reached levels not seen since the end of President Bill Clinton's administration.

