Lawmakers Point Fingers Over Failure to Prevent Shutdown

Republicans and Democrats, predictably, blamed each other in the early hours of Saturday for the failure to prevent a federal government shutdown.
Many government agencies had to cease operations when lawmakers failed to pass a budget plan by midnight.
Democrats pointed out that Republicans control Congress and the White House, while the GOP zeroed in on Senate Democrats who would not support a stopgap measure.
"I've said it before, and I'll say it again. There is absolutely nothing in this bill that #Senate Democrats oppose, yet they are shutting down the government," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted.
Since 1974, Congress has done a budget correctly only four times total. Yes, we desperately need budget reform. But it is absolutely nonsensical for Democrats to shutdown the government for reasons unrelated to budget and spending matters.— Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 20, 2018
The House bill has been rejected with bipartisan opposition. Time for a deal that solves the issues the vast majority of Americans support - funding the government, reauthorizing CHIP & protecting Dreamers.— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 20, 2018
After midnight. It's now January 20th, one year since President Trump took office. And the #TrumpShutdown has begun.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 20, 2018
This is why we are shutting down. No one knows what the administration wants and the White House is completely erratic. https://t.co/boSs4ypcpZ— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 20, 2018
Trump and Republicans refused to negotiate w Democrats, wrote a terrible bill, and now own this shutdown. Trump rooted for a shutdown, and now he got what he wanted. Bad night.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 20, 2018
Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. No matter how they spin this shutdown, we know what happened: They abandoned their responsibility.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 20, 2018
It is bad enough to threaten a government shutdown. But it is downright senseless to create a hostage situation without even being able to express what your own demands are. https://t.co/VKrgc3bLat— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 20, 2018
Republicans who control Congress and President Trump have provoked a government shutdown by refusing to work in a bipartisan way on a funding agreement that protects the middle class, retiree pensioners and 800,000 people who receive health care through community health centers.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 20, 2018
Tonight, Senate Democrats made the choice to strip funding from the Children's Health Insurance Program and deny our troops the support they deserve through the #SchumerShutdown. This is reckless, irresponsible, and wrong.— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 20, 2018
This shutdown is an embarrassment that puts kids and our military last instead of first. #SchumerShutdown— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 20, 2018
Once again, Washington has lost its mind. It’s shameful what Democrats are doing; an engineered government shutdown at the expense of our troops & their families, our vets & our nation’s most vulnerable children. https://t.co/hmsBCt6Hbj#SchumerShutdown— Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) January 20, 2018
This is no way to govern, @SenateGOP & @realDonaldTrump.— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 20, 2018
President Trump has been rooting for a shutdown and now he's got it. #TrumpShutdownpic.twitter.com/YrtbUffL0Y— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 20, 2018
This will be called the #TrumpShutdown. There is no one who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in more than President Trump. pic.twitter.com/WE3SH9TpRU— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2018
The Republicans control the White House, Senate & House. With that power comes a basic responsibility to keep the government open.
This is the shutdown Donald Trump and Rs have been calling for, and Virginians will suffer. We put forward offer after offer tonight to prevent this and keep the gov't open, and Rs rejected every single one. We're still at the table. Rs should reopen the government and join us.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 20, 2018