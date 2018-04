Central Americans who traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego plan to turn themselves in to U.S. authorities and seek asylum. Many are fleeing violence in their home countries.



The caravan received attention after President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet called it a threat to the United States. Supporters rallied on both sides of the border Sunday, April 29, 2018, and some climbed the wall to sit or wave signs under the watchful eyes of U.S. Border Patrol agents.