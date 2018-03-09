Cohen Used Trump Org. Email in Stormy Daniels Arrangements

President Donald Trump's personal attorney used his Trump Organization email while arranging to transfer money into an account at a Manhattan bank before he wired $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence, NBC News reported.

And a source told NBC News that Michael Cohen regularly used that account during negotiations with Daniels before she signed a nondisclosure agreement.



In a statement last month, Michael Cohen said he used his "personal funds to facilitate a payment" to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and who says she had an intimate relationship with Trump a decade ago. Cohen said Trump's organization or campaign wasn't party to the transaction.

But an email provided to NBC News by Clifford's current attorney, Michael Avenatti, shows that on Oct. 26, 2017, First Republic Bank emailed Cohen's Trump company email address, confirming that "funds have been deposited into your checking account." The email had no details won the accounts involved, and Avenatti said "the $130,000 question" is who transfered the money to Cohen.

Cohen and the lawyer who represented Clifford at the time did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News. First Republic Bank declined to comment.