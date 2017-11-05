Mueller Has Enough Evidence to Charge in Flynn Probe: Source

Top Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates surrendered to authorities on Monday. Both face 12 charges, including conspiracy to launder money, failure to register as a foreign agent and more. (Published Monday, Oct. 30, 2017)

Federal investigators have gathered enough evidence to bring charges in their investigation of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser and his son as part of the probe into Russia's intervention in the 2016 election, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

Michael T. Flynn, who was fired after just 24 days on the job, was one of the first Trump associates to come under scrutiny in the federal probe now led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Mueller is applying renewed pressure on Flynn following his indictment of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, three sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News. The investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn's lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts, three sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

A spokesperson for the special counsel did not comment. Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, declined to comment. The younger Flynn's lawyer, Barry Coburn, declined to comment.