President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn was warned by the military in 2014 not to accept foreign payments without prior approval, according to documents released on Thursday by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the ranking member of the House oversight committee. Separate letters released Thursday show no evidence that Flynn ever sought that approval. (Published Thursday, April 27, 2017)

Investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller are questioning witnesses about an alleged September 2016 meeting between Mike Flynn, who would become President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., who has pushed for a better relationship with Russia, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told NBC News.

The alleged meeting was arranged by Flynn's lobbying group for Sept. 20, while he was an adviser on Trump's campaign. Flynn's business partners and son were in attendance as well, according to the sources.

As part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — which has focused in part on Flynn — Mueller is reviewing emails from the Flynn Intel Group thanking Rohrabacher's congressional staff for the meeting, one source said.

Rohrabacher's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The congressman has met with Russian officials in Moscow, advocated to overturn the bill freezing assets of Russian investigators and prosecutors and reportedly offered Trump a deal that would have protected the creator of WikiLeaks from legal peril.

