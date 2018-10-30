Special counsel Robert Mueller last week asked the FBI to investigate a possible scam in which a woman would make false claims that he had sexually assaulted her, after several political reporters were contacted about doing a story on the alleged assault, NBC News reported.

Multiple reporters were contacted over the past few weeks about a woman who said she had been offered money to say she was sexually assaulted by Mueller, the special counsel who is probing possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

After investigating, according to the political website Hill Reporter, the reporters each independently determined the assault allegations were a hoax and that the woman appeared to have been offered a significant amount of money to make the claim.