Special Counsel Robert Mueller told Attorney General William Barr that the initial account of the Mueller report in Barr's four-page letter caused public confusion, NBC News reported.

Justice Department officials say in a letter and subsequent phone call, Mueller said Barr's March 24 letter, a four-page description of what Barr called the report's principal conclusions, did not fully capture the context and substance of the more than 440 page document.

Mueller suggested that Barr release the brief summary sections of the report.