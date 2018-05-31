Special counsel Robert Mueller's travel costs are up almost 80 percent, according to a report his office issued Thursday, a sign that the investigation added more destinations to its sprawling inquiry in the six months between last October and March of this year.

Mueller, who's investigating President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, doesn't disclose where his staff travels, CNBC reported. But there is no shortage of locations that have garnered the interest of investigators in what has become a global investigation into the financial dealings of the president's associates.

Travel costs totaled $532,340 in the six months covered in Mueller's latest, and second, expenditure report. That amounts to about $90,000 per month, compared with about $50,000 per month in the previous period.