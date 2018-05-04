Pence's WH Doctor Quits Amid Fallout Over Dr. Ronny Jackson - NBC Southern California
Pence's WH Doctor Quits Amid Fallout Over Dr. Ronny Jackson

Jackson withdrew his nomination to be head of the VA amid numerous allegations about his professional conduct, which he called "completely false and fabricated"

Published 27 minutes ago

    Andrew Harnik/AP, File
    This April 2, 2018, file photo shows White House physician and nominee for Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Ronny Jackson at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House.

    Vice President Mike Pence's White House doctor resigned from her post on Friday after raising concerns about Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor briefly tapped to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, NBC News reported.

    Dr. Jennifer Pena had raised concerns about Jackson's treatment of Pence's wife last fall, officials told NBC News.

    Jackson withdrew his nomination to be head of the VA amid numerous allegations about his professional conduct, which he called "completely false and fabricated."

    Pena informed the White House Medical Unit she intended to resign, Pence's press secretary confirmed.

