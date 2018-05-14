 PHOTOS: Dozens Killed in Gaza Protest Over US Embassy Move to Jerusalem - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Dozens Killed in Gaza Protest Over US Embassy Move to Jerusalem

By Nina Lin

Dozens of protestors, including a young girl, were killed by Israeli soldiers, with hundreds more injured in a protest against the new U.S. embassy opening in contested Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. The violence unfolded as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin unveiled the new embassy.
