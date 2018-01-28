Poll: Americans Want Government to 'Do More'

From left to right, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attend the congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole on Jan. 17, 2018, in Washington.

A broad range of people say that they want their government to do more, not less, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The January poll found 58 percent of Americans agreed with the statement, "Government should do more to solve problems and help meet the needs of people," while only 38 percent agreed that "Government is doing too many things better left to businesses and individuals."

That 58 percent wanting to the government to "do more" is an all-time high on a question that has been asked in the poll on-and-off for more than 20 years and it reflects a larger change in the number.

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of women in the poll said the government should "do more" along with majorities among all age groups measured, all races, ethnicities, and education levels and among independents voters. For the United States in 2018, that's an extraordinary amount of agreement.

Trump in Davos: 'America First Does Not Mean America Alone'