Schedule of Memorial Services for George H.W. Bush

Washington, D.C., will hold several ceremonies and services this week to honor former President George H.W. Bush before he is laid to rest in College Station, Texas.

The 41st president of the United States died Friday night at the age of 94 and was quickly remembered as a humble patriot, dedicated public servant and beloved family man.

See below for the schedule of local memorial events as well as information about road closures and prohibited items.

Monday: Arrival at Joint Base Andrews

Bush's remains will arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 3:30 p.m. Monday, where there will be a brief arrival ceremony.

Monday - Wednesday: U.S. Capitol Ceremony and Lying in State

Another arrival ceremony will take place at the U.S. Capitol about 4:45 p.m.

Following a short service, Bush's remains will lie in state in the rotunda of the Capitol from 7:30 p.m. Monday until 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The public can begin lining up Monday afternoon on First Street NE/SE between Constitution and Independence avenues or 2nd Street NE/SE between East Capitol Street and Independence Avenue SE before the viewing opens at 7:30 p.m., according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Public viewing will continue through Tuesday and end at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said people wishing to pay their respects should prepare for any possible bad weather as the lines will start outside.

Visitors cannont bring any flowers, sealed envelopes or other offerings or tokens into the Capitol or the Capitol Visitor Center.

Police also said visitors must silence their phones and turn off any electronic devices. Photography and video recording are not allowed inside the rotunda, according to police.

Wednesday: Funeral at the National Cathedral, Departure

Bush's body will depart the Capitol at 10 a.m. Wednesday and there will be a service at the Washington National Cathedral in Northwest D.C. beginning at 11 a.m., which President Donald Trump said he would attend.

A departure ceremony is expected to follow the service at about 12:30 p.m. before Bush's remains are flown from Joint Base Andrews to Houston, Texas, for final services.

Thursday: Funeral at St. Martin's Episcopal Church

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. at the church, which is not far from Bush's Houston residence. It is the same church where former first lady Barbara Bush's funeral was held in April.

Following the funeral, Bush's remains will depart Houston via train for Texas A&M University in College Station. There, he will be buried at his presidential library next to his late wife, Barbara, and late daughter, Robin.

Road Closures in D.C.:

U.S. Capitol Police will closed the following streets from 8 p.m. on Sunday to about 12 p.m. on Wednesday:

East Capitol Street NE/SE, from Second Street, NE/SE, to First Street, NE/SE

First Street, NE/SE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to Independence Ave., SE

Police may close more streets around the Capitol as necessary and officials are encouraging people to use Metro to get to the Capitol.

Prohibited Items at D.C. Events:

The following items are prohibited in the U.S. Capitol and on its grounds:

All firearms, dangerous weapons, explosives, or incendiary devices • Firearms to include replica guns and ammunition

Weapons (to include but not limited to): Black jack, sling shot, sand club, sandbag, knuckles, electric stun guns, knives (of any size), martial arts weapons or devices

Pointed objects to include but not limited to razors, box cutters, knives, knitting needles, letter openers. Pens and pencils are permitted.

Explosives and explosive devices to include Molotov Cocktails, components of a destructive device, and fireworks

Bags exceeding the size of 18” wide x 14” high x 8.5” deep

Mace and pepper spray

Liquid, including water; open and empty clear or translucent bottles and beverage containers are allowed.

Aerosol containers

Non-Aerosol spray except for prescribed medical needs

Sealed envelopes and packages

